Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Catalent worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,604 shares of company stock worth $1,481,007 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.