Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.