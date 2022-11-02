Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $25,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Illumina by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 51.3% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a 200-day moving average of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

