Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $132.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

