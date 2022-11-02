Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.08 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $342.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.58 and a 200-day moving average of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

