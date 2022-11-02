Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,004 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.9 %

MPC opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

