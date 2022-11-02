Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.96 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after buying an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA stock opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.78 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.