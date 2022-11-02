Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

PEG opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

