Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 103,397 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $458,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

JPM opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $171.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

