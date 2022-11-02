Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $30,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TTEC by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

TTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

