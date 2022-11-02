Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $29,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

