Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,739 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Jacobs Solutions worth $29,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Articles

