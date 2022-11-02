Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,450 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cooper Companies worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

