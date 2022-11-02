EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

