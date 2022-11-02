Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.22.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.5 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

