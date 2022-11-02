Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 342.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.89%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

