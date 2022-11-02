Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GO opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

