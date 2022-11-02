ESS Tech (GWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,030.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock valued at $754,189. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

