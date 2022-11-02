Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS stock opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.49. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.38 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.