Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EB stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 5,524.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

