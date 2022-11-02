Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EB stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.52.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
