EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 471,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

