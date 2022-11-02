Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.4 %

EVOK opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 372.04%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

