Excelerate Energy (EE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) will announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.19 by 0.59. The firm had revenue of 622.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 275.27 million. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:EE opened at 26.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 24.51. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of 18.31 and a 12-month high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

