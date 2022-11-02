ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.57.
ExlService Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47.
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
