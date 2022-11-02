ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $175.00. The company traded as high as $182.29 and last traded at $181.04, with a volume of 2903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.10.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

About ExlService

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

