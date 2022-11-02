Expro Group (XPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.90 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPRO stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $1,439,097. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after purchasing an additional 210,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 338,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 193,221 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

