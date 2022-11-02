Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,620. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

