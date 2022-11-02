Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1,930.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $476.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.15. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

