Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 297,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 189,867 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

