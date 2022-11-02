Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 124.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

