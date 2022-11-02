Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CFO Thomas R. Donahue Sells 30,000 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 196.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,438,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.