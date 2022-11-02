Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CFO Thomas R. Donahue Sells 30,000 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Federated Hermes Price Performance
NYSE FHI opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.
Federated Hermes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 196.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 78,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,438,000 after buying an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.