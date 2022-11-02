Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 3,071 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

