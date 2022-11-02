Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 9,723 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.43, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

