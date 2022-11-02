Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 522 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.