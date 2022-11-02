Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

