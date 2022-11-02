Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.63 and its 200-day moving average is $366.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

