Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.16 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hologic by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

