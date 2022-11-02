Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 13,011 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1,665.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

