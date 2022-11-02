Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,383 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2 %

OKE stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

