Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 4,405 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 59,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stericycle by 18.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

