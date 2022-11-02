Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

