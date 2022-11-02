Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,158 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

