Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 586 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.98. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

