Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 3,540 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $452.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

