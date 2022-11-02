Financial Contrast: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Block and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Block alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Block 1 7 32 0 2.78 Citrix Systems 4 2 0 0 1.33

Block presently has a consensus price target of $125.46, suggesting a potential upside of 112.65%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $89.80, suggesting a potential downside of 13.57%. Given Block’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Block is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Block $17.66 billion 1.94 $166.28 million ($0.91) -64.83 Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 4.10 $307.50 million $2.59 40.12

This table compares Block and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citrix Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Block. Block is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Block has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Block and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Block -3.00% -2.52% -1.19% Citrix Systems 9.97% 68.95% 6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Block on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As of September 30, 2022, Citrix Systems, Inc. was taken private.

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.