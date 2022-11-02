Financial Contrast: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) versus CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -49.38% -28.34% -20.86% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 2 4 0 2.67 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CuriosityStream and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CuriosityStream presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 442.01%. Given CuriosityStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $71.26 million 0.91 -$37.63 million ($0.96) -1.28 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portal under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

