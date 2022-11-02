First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Interstate BancSystem traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.
Several other research firms have also commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,750. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.89.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.17%.
First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.