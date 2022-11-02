First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.51. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

