First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 29.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

