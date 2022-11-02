FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FirstCash traded as high as $97.24 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 1083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCFS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstCash Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

